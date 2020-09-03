Brands to leverage festive season, IPL advertising to boost consumption

With government opening up various sectors under Unlock4, brands across categories are looking to advertise during the upcoming festive season and Indian Premier League (IPL) to boost consumer demand.

Speaking at Mint’s FMCG webinar ''ÇMO Dialogues'' held on 3 September, top marketers at packaged foods and personal care companies unanimously agreed that their marketing budgets will be pumped up across media platforms with a heavy focus on digital to boost consumption.

As live sports resume and big content programmes such as Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) return on television, marketers will tap into increased viewership and engagement to motivate consumers to buy products and start the consumption cycle.

Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing (chocolates), insights and analytics at Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd said that the company actively started advertising from June after the supply chain was corrected post lockdown. It plans to further scale investment in marketing promotions.

“With out-of- home impulse purchase going away, we do realise that significant investments in advertising will be required to make up through other opportunities," he added.

PepsiCo India has launched a campaign to promote its co-branding pact with Bharti Airtel where prepaid users will get up to 2GB of free 4G data on purchase of Kurkure, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps and Doritos snack packs from 1 September.

“We definitely will be advertising and we are back on air. However, the nature of investment will be different as our target group is spending a lot of time online therefore, our media mix will be repurposed," said Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head, foods, PepsiCo India.

Digital will also be the focus for beauty brand L’Oréal India as it promotes value driven offers during the festive season said Pankaj Sharma, director, consumer products division, L’Oréal India.

“With onset of pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, there has been a huge change in consumer behaviour with faster adoption of ecommerce channels. We are doing virtual tours, live experts, content and influencer marketing to stay connected with consumers," he added.

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer, RSH Global Private limited which retails Joy Personal Care brand range, said that out of home and activations will be on a lower end due to social distancing during Durga Puja celebrations this year. Digital is likely be the go-to platform for the company.

In terms of promotions, several companies toned down their promotional spends on packs as the lockdown related disruption created a supply issue. Companies are instead trying to get stocks back on shelf.

“Given the fair amount of disruption in trade, my anticipation is that average promo spending is going down in general, as focus is on supply. Moreover, time spent in store is lesser, shopper behaviour is much lesser promo-seeking and they are going more for brands they trust. Per say, promo seeking is going down is my sense. However, in general, we do see the need to incentivize the consumer to shop more, yes," said Mondelez’s Viswanathan at the webinar.

Even as some categories have seen demand remain intact, consumers have cut back on discretionary spending. In fact, with restrictions on moving out and people working from home, categories such as beauty and personal care saw a significant dip in the first quarter of the year. However, demand has since recovered, at least for categories such as hair colors, and moisturizers.

As a result, beauty companies are compelled to put out more offers. “What will make a difference here is, how can we increase the relevance and value of the promotions—that would be the focus. That’s how we are trying to differentiate, and using the festive period—how to drive consumption, promotions is a crucial part of the mix," said L’Oréal India’s Sharma.

