Brands to leverage festive season, IPL advertising to boost consumption

“Given the fair amount of disruption in trade, my anticipation is that average promo spending is going down in general, as focus is on supply. Moreover, time spent in store is lesser, shopper behaviour is much lesser promo-seeking and they are going more for brands they trust. Per say, promo seeking is going down is my sense. However, in general, we do see the need to incentivize the consumer to shop more, yes," said Mondelez’s Viswanathan at the webinar.