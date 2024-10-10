Brands scramble to virtually sponsor cricket’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

MUMBAI: For the first time, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 will see the introduction of virtual inventory sponsorships, offering brands the chance to place their logos on the ground virtually, tailored to specific geographies. This major shift in sports sponsorship allows advertisers to target different regions, making the upcoming India-Australia cricket series a high-stakes battleground not only on the pitch but also in the advertising space.

India’s five-test match tour of Australia, starting in November, has already generated significant brand interest. Cricket Australia (CA) and RISE Worldwide, which is managing the sponsorship sales, have reported a surge in demand from Indian brands eager to capitalise on the series' anticipated viewership.

Nikhil Bardia, head of RISE Worldwide, said that 65% of the virtual inventory has already been sold, with brands like HERO, BKT, and MakeMyTrip securing spots.

“The increased interest in virtual assets for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy reflects the growing stature of this cricketing spectacle in India. Half of the brands are repeat partners, which is a testament to the effectiveness of this format,” Bardia said.

Virtual inventory represents shift from traditional sponsorship Virtual inventory represents a shift from traditional sponsorship, where branding remained the same across all regions. Now, with advancements in technology, brands can customise their advertising based on location, offering more targeted and relevant experiences to viewers.

Richard Ostroff, head of broadcast & production at Cricket Australia, said, “We’ve designed bespoke packages to offer brands immersive experiences through virtual inventory during broadcasts. This new format allows brands to engage with specific markets more effectively.”

The BGT 2024, known for its intense rivalry between India and Australia, is expected to draw high viewership from India, making it an attractive platform for advertisers.

The virtual inventory concept, already popular in global sports, can be a game-changer for Indian brands, allowing them to reach more specific audiences with tailored messaging.

Cricket Australia and RISE Worldwide entered a four-year partnership, with the BGT being the first major event to feature this new form of advertising.