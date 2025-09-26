‘Break India's aura’ - Shoaib Akhtar's strong message to Salman Agha's Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

India will face Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 - a first time in the history of the tournament. It will be third India vs Pakistan clash in this year's tournament. India had won both the matches against Pakistan so far in this edition.

Koushik Paul
26 Sep 2025
Pakistan players celebrate after their win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025.
Pakistan players celebrate after their win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025. (AP)

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has urged the Pakistan team to play the Asia Cup 2025 final in the same intensity like they showed against Bangladesh and break India's "aura." Defending champions India will take on Pakistan in the final on Sunday. It will be the third India vs Pakistan in the ongoing tournament after their group stage and Super 4 clashes. The Men in Blue emerged victorious over their arch-rivals on both occasions.

India have been the most dominant side in the Asia Cup 2025 with an unbeaten record of five wins so far. On the other hand, Pakistan's both losses came against the Indians. “Step out of that mindset, break their aura, and go in with the same attitude you had against Bangladesh - take them on, come at us, we’ll see. That’s the attitude you need," Akhtar was quoted by Pakistan media outlet GeoSuper.

In their both Pakistan's losses, Abhishek Sharma made the difference at the top of Indian batting with 31 and 74. To add more to that, Pakistan were able to take only seven Indian wickets out of possible 20. Akhtar reminded Salman Ali Agha's men to take more wickets to gain upper hand and play sensible cricket on a given day.

“We don’t just have to complete 20 overs, we have to take wickets. When you go for wickets, even India will realise that they can be rattled and not allowed to score freely. And the moment Abhishek gets out within the first two overs—mark my words—they’ll be in real trouble. Right now, they’re starting strong and enjoying themselves, but once that start is broken, they’ll struggle too,” added Akhtar.

Will Pakistan be third-time lucky?

The former speedster sounded confident of Pakistan beating India on the third time in the tournament. “Pakistan has the ability to put up big scores and also the ability to bowl the opposition out — trust me, take my word for it. Now you’re meeting for the third time, and there’s definitely a reason behind it. We’ll come to know that reason on Sunday.

"I want to see Pakistan win, and I feel 100% sure that Pakistan is going to nail it,” concluded Akhtar. It will also be the first time in the history of the Asia Cup that India will play a final game against Pakistan.

CricketAsia Cup 2025
