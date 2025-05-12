BREAKING | IPL 2025 all set to resume on May 17, final on June 3; check updated schedule

BREAKING | IPL 2025 all set to resume on 17 May, Check details here

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated12 May 2025, 10:50 PM IST
The IPL 2025 will resume on may 17
The IPL 2025 will resume on may 17

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17 after a week-long pause due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the organisers announced on Monday. The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9, post India's 'Operation Sindoor', as Indian Armed Forces launched missiles on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The remaining 17 matches will be played across six venues - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mumbai. In the revised schedule, two double headers will played on two Sundays. 

 

Updated IPL 2025 schedule post resumption

Day & dateTimeMatchVenue
Saturday, May 177:30pm ISTRCB vs KKRBengaluru
Sunday, May 183:30 pm ISTRR vs PBKSJaipur
Sunday, May 187:30pm ISTDC vs GTDelhi
Monday, May 197:30pm ISTLSG vs SRHLucknow
Tuesday, May 207:30pm ISTCSK vs RRDelhi
Wednesday, May 217:30pm ISTMI vs DCMumbai
Thursday, May 227:30pm ISTGT vs LSGAhmedabad
Friday, May 237:30pm ISTRCB vs SRHBengaluru
Saturday, May 247:30pm ISTPBKS vs DCJaipur
Sunday, May 253:30pm ISTGT vs CSKAhmedabad
Sunday, May 257:30pm ISTSRH vs KKRDelhi
Monday, May 267:30pm ISTPBKS vs MIJaipur
Tuesday, May 277:30pm ISTLSG vs RCBLucknow
Thursday, May 297:30pm ISTQualifier 1TBC
Friday, May 307:30pm ISTEliminatorTBC
Sunday, June 17:30pm ISTQualifier 2TBC
Tuesday, June 37:30pm ISTFINALTBC

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBREAKING | IPL 2025 all set to resume on May 17, final on June 3; check updated schedule
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.