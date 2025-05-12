BREAKING | IPL 2025 all set to resume on May 17, final on June 3; check updated schedule

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17 after a week-long pause due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the organisers announced on Monday. The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9, post India's 'Operation Sindoor', as Indian Armed Forces launched missiles on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
The remaining 17 matches will be played across six venues - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mumbai. In the revised schedule, two double headers will played on two Sundays.
|Day & date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Saturday, May 17
|7:30pm IST
|RCB vs KKR
|Bengaluru
|Sunday, May 18
|3:30 pm IST
|RR vs PBKS
|Jaipur
|Sunday, May 18
|7:30pm IST
|DC vs GT
|Delhi
|Monday, May 19
|7:30pm IST
|LSG vs SRH
|Lucknow
|Tuesday, May 20
|7:30pm IST
|CSK vs RR
|Delhi
|Wednesday, May 21
|7:30pm IST
|MI vs DC
|Mumbai
|Thursday, May 22
|7:30pm IST
|GT vs LSG
|Ahmedabad
|Friday, May 23
|7:30pm IST
|RCB vs SRH
|Bengaluru
|Saturday, May 24
|7:30pm IST
|PBKS vs DC
|Jaipur
|Sunday, May 25
|3:30pm IST
|GT vs CSK
|Ahmedabad
|Sunday, May 25
|7:30pm IST
|SRH vs KKR
|Delhi
|Monday, May 26
|7:30pm IST
|PBKS vs MI
|Jaipur
|Tuesday, May 27
|7:30pm IST
|LSG vs RCB
|Lucknow
|Thursday, May 29
|7:30pm IST
|Qualifier 1
|TBC
|Friday, May 30
|7:30pm IST
|Eliminator
|TBC
|Sunday, June 1
|7:30pm IST
|Qualifier 2
|TBC
|Tuesday, June 3
|7:30pm IST
|FINAL
|TBC