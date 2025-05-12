Subscribe

BREAKING | IPL 2025 all set to resume on May 17, final on June 3; check updated schedule

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated12 May 2025, 10:50 PM IST
The IPL 2025 will resume on may 17

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17 after a week-long pause due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the organisers announced on Monday. The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9, post India's 'Operation Sindoor', as Indian Armed Forces launched missiles on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The remaining 17 matches will be played across six venues - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mumbai. In the revised schedule, two double headers will played on two Sundays. 

 

Updated IPL 2025 schedule post resumption

Day & dateTimeMatchVenue
Saturday, May 177:30pm ISTRCB vs KKRBengaluru
Sunday, May 183:30 pm ISTRR vs PBKSJaipur
Sunday, May 187:30pm ISTDC vs GTDelhi
Monday, May 197:30pm ISTLSG vs SRHLucknow
Tuesday, May 207:30pm ISTCSK vs RRDelhi
Wednesday, May 217:30pm ISTMI vs DCMumbai
Thursday, May 227:30pm ISTGT vs LSGAhmedabad
Friday, May 237:30pm ISTRCB vs SRHBengaluru
Saturday, May 247:30pm ISTPBKS vs DCJaipur
Sunday, May 253:30pm ISTGT vs CSKAhmedabad
Sunday, May 257:30pm ISTSRH vs KKRDelhi
Monday, May 267:30pm ISTPBKS vs MIJaipur
Tuesday, May 277:30pm ISTLSG vs RCBLucknow
Thursday, May 297:30pm ISTQualifier 1TBC
Friday, May 307:30pm ISTEliminatorTBC
Sunday, June 17:30pm ISTQualifier 2TBC
Tuesday, June 37:30pm ISTFINALTBC
 
