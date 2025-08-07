Brendan Taylor returns for Zimbabwe in Tests against New Zealand after ICC ban; Check ZIM vs NZ playing XIs for 2nd Test

Brendan Taylor made an emotional return to the Zimbabwe Test side after four years following an International Cricket Council (ICC) ban, against New Zealand in the second Test on Thursday. Taylor was the only change in the Zimbabwe squad for the second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, replacing Ben Curran.

Taylor's sanction came in January 2022 after he reportedly accepted USD 15,000 during his trip to Delhi from an Indian businessman in 2019. According to ICC, Taylor delayed in reporting the matter to the parent cricket body and also failed a drug test for use of cocaine. According to a Cricbuzz report, Taylor had also received a Samsung S10 phone, money for shopping, etc during his India trip.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have handed Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes and Matthew Fisher Test debuts against Zimbabwe in the second Test. They replaced Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith and William ORourke. New Zealand are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first game by nine wickets in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test toss report Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has won the toss and opted to bat first.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing XIs Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tanaka Chivanga

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy

Live streaming of ZIM vs NZ Test series in India Unfortunately, the Test series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand do not have a official broadcast partner in India. But fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series on FanCode app in India.