Brendan Taylors remarkable Test journey enters record books

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], August 10 (ANI): Brendan Taylor, who made his Test debut for Zimbabwe back in 2004, has now completed an incredible 21 years and 95 days in the longest format. That makes his career the 12th-longest in Test history and the longest for any cricketer to debut after Sachin Tendulkar's arrival on the international stage in 1989.

In the 21st century, only England's James Anderson (21 years 51 days) and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (20 years 33 days and still going strong) have crossed the two-decade mark in Tests. Taylor's name now sits proudly alongside theirs.

The recent Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand also brought together some of the most experienced heads in world cricket. Craig Ervine (39 years 355 days), Taylor himself (39 years 184 days), Sikandar Raza (39 years 107 days), and Sean Williams (38 years 317 days), all four turning out for Zimbabwe, currently hold the distinction of being the oldest active Test cricketers. Right behind them is Australia's Usman Khawaja, at 38 years and 234 days.

Centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra and a historic spell by pacer Zakary Foulkes helped New Zealand secure a massive win over Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs at Bulawayo on Saturday.

With this victory, Kiwis have won the series 2-0, and they have secured their biggest win in Test cricket history. This is also the third-best victory margin in Tests by runs, next to England's innings and 579-run win over Australia in 1938 and Australia's win over South Africa by an innings and 360 runs.

When Zimbabwe won the toss, only a returning Brendan Taylor (44 in 107 balls, with six fours) and Tafadzwa Tsiga (33* in 54 balls, with four boundaries) could cross the 20-run mark, as Matt Henry (5/40) and Foulkes (4/38) bundled out Zimbabwe for barely 125 runs in 48.5 overs.

In their first innings, Kiwis slammed some big runs. Opener Devon Conway (153 in 245 balls, with 18 fours) ended his two-year century drought, putting on a 162-run opening stand with Will Young (74 in 101 balls, with 11 fours). Nicholls (150* in 245 balls, with 15 fours) and Rachin (165* in 139 balls, with 21 fours and two sixes) put on a massive 256-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the Kiwis declared at 601/3, leading by 476 runs.

Zimbabwe were given a task to overcome such a huge deficit, and the scoreboard pressure was right there from ball one, as only Nick Welch (47* in 71 balls, with seven fours) survived with over 20 runs to his name. Foulkes (5/37), Henry and Jacob Duffy (two wickets each) once again skittled out Zimbabwe for barely 117 runs, winning the match by a massive margin.