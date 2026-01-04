Brendon McCullum looks ‘for answers’ during AUS vs ENG Ashes Test before Sydney rain halts play; ‘caught red-handed’

Just as England kept looking for answers during the first three Tests in the ongoing Ashes series, head coach Brendon McCullum met with a similar fate on the first day of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera during the 39th over of England's innings.

In a video posted by 7Cricket, the former New Zealand cricketer was caught looking for answers while solving a crossword at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while his batters fought hard in the middle.

While it wasn't sure what McCullum was looking for at the back of his crosswords booklet, commentators on air laughed for the England coach looking at answers, rather than solving it on his own.

“Hang on Baz, you gotta be careful on national TV, looking at the answers on the back of the (laughs). Come on Baz, you are better than that my friend. Caught red handed, Baz,” a commentator was heard speaking.

Sydney rain cuts short play on Day 1 McCullum's crossword act came just before the play was halted at the SCG due to bad light and later rain. It all started at the end of the 45th over with the umpires bringing out their lightmeter to check if its possible to play, just 15 minutes before Tea break. Satisfied that play can't be possible, an early Tea break was taken.

However, much to the disappointment of the fans and the players, rain gods opened up, forcing another delay. The groundsmen quickly covered the whole pitch before more came in to safeguard the square. However, with no further play possible, the umpires called stumps on Day 1.

At the time of interruption, England were 211/3 with Harry Brook and Joe Root batting on 78 and 72 respectively. The duo has also shared an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 154 runs.

England struggle for answers in first 3 Tests Earlier, England had no clue in the first three Tests with Australia dominating with convincing wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. The visiting batters looked like a fish out water in front of the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc (26) and Scott Boland (13), who collectively accounted for 39 English wickets out of a possible 60.

