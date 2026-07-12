Brendon McCullum steps down as England men's Test head coach after four transformative years

In a major shift that signals the end of a thrilling chapter in English cricket history, Brendon McCullum will stand down as England Men’s Test Head Coach after four years of bold, attacking cricket that redefined the national team. The popular New Zealander, famous for introducing the high-octane Bazball style that saw England chase big totals and play with unmatched freedom, leaves the Test role having turned a once-struggling side into one of the most watched and exciting teams in the world.

While he steps away from the red-ball set-up, McCullum will continue as head coach of the England Men’s White Ball teams, keeping his place at the heart of the national setup as the search for a new Test coach begins with the Ashes looming large next summer.

Exciting chapter closes for Bazball era Brendon McCullum’s time ends after one of the most progressive and entertaining periods in English Test cricket. Under him England played with freedom, attacking intent and a never-say-die spirit fans called “Bazball”.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: “Brendon breathed new life into England Men’s Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we’re grateful for all he has given to the role. We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer.”

Strong white ball record continues Brendon McCullum remains fully committed to limited-overs cricket. His T20 side reached the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals earlier this year and recently became the number one-ranked team in the world after beating India.

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England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key said: “Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men’s teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things.”

Brendon McCullum reflects on coaching the England Test team Brendon McCullum said, “I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this.

“It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff, and the fans who supported us on the journey.

“Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward.

“I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room, and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud.”