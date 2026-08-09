Brett Lee weighs in on India teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s age debate: ‘I don’t care how old he is’

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi been the biggest talking point in Indian cricket in the past few months. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who announced himself during IPL 2025 with Rajasthan Royals (RR), went onto win the Orange Cap in IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs from 16 matches.

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That performance eventually gave him his senior India debut., In the recent three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, he ended as the top run-getter in the series with 151 runs at a strike-rate of 196.10.

There have often been debates on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is actually 15 years old, and according to former Australia pacer Brett Lee, that debate continues to rage on outside India. However, for Lee, it is not Vaibhav's age that matters.

Brett Lee on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance "He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he's 15. Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don't care how old he is. If he's 15, fantastic, but if he's 17 or 18, who cares.



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"This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he's going to go on to achieve bigger and better things," the 49-year-old said on the BeerBiceps YouTube channel.

Brett Lee noted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive performances in the IPL, but urged people to not put too much pressure on the youngster.

"He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose.

"He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure," added the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer.

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Lee also explained how he would have bowled to Sooryavanshi, acknowledging that the youngster’s strength against short-pitched deliveries would have made for a fascinating battle.

"If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest. So of course I would go into the boardroom, go upstairs and have a look.

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"I'll put one on his badge and see what he does with it. He might hook me for six, but it won't discourage me from giving him another one," the former New South Wales cricketer explained.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.