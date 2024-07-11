Brian Lara chooses 2 young Indian batters who can break his record, scoring 400 runs in Test cricket
As West Indies take on England at Lord's, Brian Lara chose two young Indian batters who could break his record of highest individual score in Test cricket.
Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, scoring an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004. This surpassed Matthew Hayden's score of 380, which the Australian batter scored six months before that. Hayden broke Lara’s record of 375 against England in 1994. It was also against England.