Brian Lara's humble request to centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test; ‘Don't beat out bowlers that bad’

Legendary Brian Lara made a humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal after the Indian opener smacked the West Indies bowlers all around the park at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the ongoing second Test. The 23-year-old was in full flow on the opening day of the Test, clobbering 22 fours for his 173 not out to set the tone for the home team.

Jaiswal missed on a well-deserved double ton after he was run out on Day 2, adding just two runs to his overnight total. In a video shared by BCCI, Jaiswal was getting ready for an interview when Lara, who is in National Capitals these days, came out to meet the Indian youngster. The former West Indies captain congratulated the Jaiswal and made a special request.

“Don’t beat our bowlers that bad,” Lara told Jaiswal. In reply, the Indian opener said, “No (laughs). I am just trying.”

Watch Yashasvi Jasiwal's interaction with Brian Lara

Speaking on his own batting, Jaiswal stated that he always tried to play according to the situation and what the team demands at that point of time. “I always put the team first, how I can play for my team and what is important for my team at that moment in time," he said in the video.

“So I always think that, and that gives me the answer to how I can play, what shots I can play, how the wicket is, and if I’m there, I make sure that I take it as long as I can. So that is all my mindset that if I have a start, I make sure that I should make it big, just like that,” added the opener.