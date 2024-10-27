‘Bring back Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane’, say fans after India’s surrender to New Zealand before Australia series

This will be the first time India are without Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the Border Gavaskar Trophy since 2011-12.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
‘Bring back Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane’, say fans after India’s surrender to New Zealand before Australia series (PTI Photo)
‘Bring back Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane’, say fans after India’s surrender to New Zealand before Australia series (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The plea to bring back Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara got louder after India surrendered in front of New Zealand in the ongoing Test series at home. After losing the first Test in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma’s men were beaten by 113 runs inside three days in Pune on Saturday. The visitors thus took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with the third and final Test starting on November 1 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

After a dominant 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh, the hosts were the clear favourites against the Kiwis. In Bengaluru, India were bundled out for just 46 in the first innings, undone by the New Zealand pace attack. Although the hosts made a strong comeback in the second innings, thanks to Sarfaraz Khan’s maiden Test hundred, it was too late by then.

The situation didn’t change in the second Test either as the Indian batters crumbled in front of Mitchell Santner’s 13-wicket match haul (7/53 & 6/104). Washington Sundar’s match haul of 11 wickets was the only positive for India in the second Test.

Also Read | Rohit - Virat head home while Gautam Gambhir sets up practice session

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) fast approaching and the World Test Qualification at stake, the series loss, the first for India on home soil since 2012, didn’t go down well for the netizens as they demanded the duo of Rahane and Pujara to be brought back into the side.

“We will sorely miss Cheteshwar Pujara & Ajinkya Rahane in the Australia tour,” a user wrote on X. Another wrote, “Cheteshwar Pujara’s absence from the BGT is significant, played a crucial role in India’s last two series wins in Australia. His resilience and ability to wear down the bowlers, often leaving them visibly frustrated, became iconic in India’s victories.”

Rahane, Pujara’s numbers in Australia

Both Pujara and Rahane have been India’s proven customers overseas and bailed the team out on several occasions. It was under Rahane’s captaincy that India won the BGT last time when they toured Australia in 2020-21.

If statistics are to be considered, Rahane has played 12 Tests against Australia in Australia, scoring 884 runs at an average of 42.09, including two 100s. In fact, India rode on Rahane’s 112 to win the second Test against Australia in the 2020-21 BGT and level the series.

Also Read | Kohli bursts anger on water box after getting out in 2nd Test against NZ | Watch

Pujara’s records are slightly better than Rahane's in Australia. The right-hander middle-order batter scored 993 runs in 11 games against Australia including three hundreds with a best of 193. With Virat Kohli out of form in Tests, and the middle-order consisting of Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant shining in bits and pieces, the Indian team will surely miss the experience of Rahane and Pujara in Australia.

The last time Rahane and Pujara played a Test match for India was in 2023. Off late, both batters have been in rich form in the domestic circuit, including a 97 in the Irani Trophy and a century in the County Championship match. Pujara, too, scored a ton in the County Championship and a double hundred against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy.

India’s WTC Final Qualification Scenarios

Despite the Test series loss to New Zealand, India are still sitting on the top of the WTC cycle, with their PCT dropping from 68.06 to 62.82. Rohit Sharma’s men are now just 0.32 ahead of Australia (62.50), who occupy the second spot. 

With six Tests remaining for India in the current cycle, they need to win four to qualify for the third consecutive final, without relying on external results. Post New Zealand Tests, India travel to Australia for a five-Test series starting on November 22 in Perth.

India’s squad for BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Bring back Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane’, say fans after India’s surrender to New Zealand before Australia series

