‘Bring on 2026 …I'm back!’ - Damien Martyn's first reaction after successfully recovering from 8 days of induced coma

Two-time World Cup-winning former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn have spoken publicly for the first time after successfully fighting eight days of induced coma. One of the successful batters Australia had ever produced, Martyn was admitted to a hospital in Gold Coast on December 27 after being diagnosed with meningitis.

Soon after the news broke out, several high profile names from across the world showed their support, including the likes of Michael Clarke, VVS Laxman, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehman and more. In fact, Gilchrist coordinated with the family and the media about Martyn's health. Martyn was released from hospital on January 8.

“This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me!” Martyn wrote on his X post. "On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease.

“And that I did! Fight that is!….,” he added further. The 54-year-old revealed that he had been given a 50-50 chance of survival and wasn't able to do normal body movements. After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later…not able to walk or talk," said Martyn who played 67 Tests, 208 ODIs and 4 T20Is for Australia.

“And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery. So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwaivering support,” added Martyn.