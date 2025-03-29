‘Bring the glory back to MI’: Watch Rohit Sharma speak about Mumbai Indians’ goal in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma has opened up about his cricketing journey and the team’s goals for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. In a heartfelt chat with the franchise, the former MI captain shared insights on Team India’s recent performances, his role within the team and what makes Mumbai Indians such a special side.

Rohit recalled the turning point in 2022, during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Although India lost in the semi-finals, it was a key moment for the team’s growth.

“We made a lot of things clear with the players: what we expect and how we want them to play. There was a lot of clarity and conversations.,” he said.

He praised Team India’s consistency over the past year, highlighting their 23 wins in 24 games across major ICC tournaments. Despite falling short in the final, Rohit Sharma said it was an incredible run.

“...23 wins in 24 games is incredible. It may look good on the outside, but we went through a lot, tough times too. That’s why we should celebrate. The team deserves respect,” he said.

Reflecting on his own career, Rohit said it has always been full of ups and downs. He emphasised the importance of smiling through both wins and losses.

“Win or lose, smile. Find a way to be happy, to move on… because life doesn’t end here. After a low, the sun rises again,” he added.

Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians Speaking about Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma expressed his love for the franchise. Though his role has changed, from middle-order batter to opener and now no longer captain, his passion remains the same.

“But, my mindset hasn’t changed. I still want to win games and trophies for MI. That’s what this team is known for.,” he said.

He also praised the consistency of the MI culture, from welcoming smiles to how players are taken care of when they arrive.

“My immediate goal is to bring the glory back to MI. Winning the trophy is the goal. But, that takes winning 17 games, which is tough. It’s like playing half the T20 season in just 2 months,” he added.

Looking ahead to the season, Rohit said MI have a great mix of experienced internationals and exciting young players. He mentioned seasoned players like Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. He also spoke about experienced campaigners like Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner and youngsters like Dewald Brevis.