Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 16 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
Venue : The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat squad -
Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Paul Walter, Tom Alsop, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett
Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Tim Ward, Chris Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Doran, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(WK), Tim David, Nathan Ellis(C), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Marcus Bean (In for Billy Stanlake).
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Brisbane Heat Playing XI
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat (Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja(C) (in for Colin Munro), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne (in for Jack Wood), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop(WK), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Toss Update
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.