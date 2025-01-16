Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 13:27:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.25 0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.55 1.53%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 296.90 -0.59%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,263.00 0.85%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 288.80 -1.28%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field

4 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Livemint

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field in the Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25Premium
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 16 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
Venue : The Gabba, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat squad -
Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Paul Walter, Tom Alsop, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett
Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Tim Ward, Chris Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith

16 Jan 2025, 01:30:21 PM IST

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Doran, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(WK), Tim David, Nathan Ellis(C), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Marcus Bean (In for Billy Stanlake).

16 Jan 2025, 01:27:21 PM IST

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Brisbane Heat Playing XI

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat (Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja(C) (in for Colin Munro), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne (in for Jack Wood), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop(WK), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

16 Jan 2025, 01:18:51 PM IST

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Toss Update

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field

16 Jan 2025, 01:09:27 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue