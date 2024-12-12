Brisbane weather forecast in IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Will rain play spoilsport at Gabba? Predicted Indian playing XI

The rain forecast in Brisbane has became a topic of discussion ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Unlike the first two games in Perth and Adelaide, rain is likely to impact in the third Test, possibly on all five days. The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1 with both teams winning one game each. While India won the Perth Test by 295 runs, Australia bounced back with a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide.

Advertisement

Expectedly, there won't be any wholesome changes in both playing XIs. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are likely to swap their places in the playing XI, there is a possibility that Ravindra Jadeja might get a look in. On other other hand, Australia are likely to bring in Josh Hazlewood in place of Scott Boland, if the former gets fit in time.

According to AccuWeather.com, the Day 1 (December 14) of the Test match will be mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of thunderstorms with 65% chances of rain in the morning and afternoon. There is no respite on Day 2 (December 15) and 3 (December 16) as well.

While there are 59% chances of rain on Day 2 with cloudy and humid weather through out the day, Day 3 is likely to couple of showers in the morning and a partly sunny and humid day with 60% chances of rain. The last two days - December 17 and 18 - are likely to be warm, sunny and humid.

Advertisement

As far as the pitch is concerned, the strip has a green cover on Thursday (December 12) which likely to trimmed down on the match day. In addition to that, with overcast conditions, both sides will opt for a pace heavy attack.

For the unknown, the pitch at the Gabba is fresh with just one Sheffield Shield being played on so far in this season and offer fair amount of bounce and carry.

Also Read | 6 records Virat Kohli can break in IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Brisbane | Check list

Akash Deep vs Harshit Rana Harshit Rana made a rocking debut in Perth but lost his mojo in Adelaide with the pink ball. The Indian management also has someone like Akash Deep in their ranks too. While Rana is a hit-the-deck-hard kind of bowler, Akash Deep relies on his swing do the talking on the cricket field.

Advertisement

At far as Indian nets are concerned, Akash Deep has bowled well as well as in match simulations. It remains to be seen whether the Indian management goes with Rana or gives Akash Deep a chance.

The last time India played at this venue, Washington Sundar played a crucial role in their win against the Australians. Sundar had played in Perth but was dropped in Adelaide, making way for Ravichandran Ashwin. Both Sundar and Ashwin are similar kind of bowlers.

Ravidra Jadeja is another option that Indian can rely on, considering the al-rounder's records overseas. He provides a solid bating option besides his left-arm off-spin.

India's predicted playing XI in 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep/Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah