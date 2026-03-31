British broadcast engineer working for IPL 2026 found dead in Mumbai hotel room a day after MI vs KKR clash

A British broadcast engineer working for matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was reportedly found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai on Monday morning.

According to news agency PTI, Jan William Langford was found unconscious in his hotel room on Monday morning, after which, the hotel management rushed him to Bombay Hospital.

Langford, 76, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, according to an official. The Mumbai Police have confirmed that the post-mortem has been done, and nothing suspicious has been discovered yet, news agency ANI reported.

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"A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Marine Drive police station and further enquiry is underway," ANI quoted the police as saying.

Jan William Langford has been in Mumbai since 24 March: Report Langford had been staying at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai since 24 March, and he was on an assignment as a broadcast engineer for IPL 2026, according to a News18 report.

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He returned to his room on 29 March after his duties for the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, but there was no response when the hotel receptionist tried to call him. The hotel staff knocked on his room, but when there was no response, they used the master key to open the door. Once they entered the room, they saw Langford lying on the floor.

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The hotel staff then informed the in-house doctor, and Langford was taken to the hospital.

The IPL 2026 season got underway on 28 March in Bengaluru, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

On 29 March, Mumbai Indians (MI) finally broke their opening match jinx as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. The Wankhede Stadium will host six more home matches of Mumbai Indians, with the next one being a high-profile game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 12 April.

In Monday’s match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.