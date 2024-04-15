Active Stocks
'Broadcasters have paid...': BCCI asks IPL stars, team owners and commentators not to post pictures from stadiums

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

The BCCI in a notification has barred commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams affiliated with IPL squads to refrain from sharing any pictures or videos from the stadium on match days on social media.

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings arrives to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, India, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Parthi Bhan) (AP)Premium
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams affiliated with IPL squads to refrain from sharing any pictures or videos from the stadium on match days on social media.

The Indian Express reported that BCCI issued the instructions after a former Indian batter was clicked commentating during an IPL game. He posted it social media, which irked broadcast-rights holders. He was then asked to delete the post by a BCCI staff member.

The BCCI has now taken strict action and in the notification barred all of them stating there will be consequences for violating the rules, the report said.

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan opens up on BCCI contracts snub after returning back to form: 'I was practicing...'

"The broadcasters have paid big money for IPL rights. So commentators cannot post videos or photographs on match day on social media. There have been instances where commentators have done an ‘Instagram Live' or posted a photo from the ground. One video got one million views. Even IPL teams can't post videos of live games. They can post a limited number of photographs and can give live match updates on their social media platforms. If found guilty, a franchise will be fined," BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Apart from this, the BCCI officials noted some players, who posted pictures on match days, were instructed to remove them. “Even players have been told to be mindful of social media posts on match days. All posts by players are being monitored. They had been informed of the rules but we found that some of them have not followed it," the official added.

According to the report, the BCCI had fined an IPL team 9 lakh for sharing a video clip of a live game in which they were participating.

ALSO READ: Harsha Bhogle opens up on Pandya's T20 World Cup selection, says 'If Hardik is not bowling...'

They said that Viacom 18 for digital and Star India for television have exclusive rights to maintain control over content pertaining to 'live matches' and the 'field of play'.

The board has appointed designated staff members to oversee IPL production closely and monitor posts made by commentators, IPL teams, players and individuals present at the ground in an official capacity, the report added.

With agency inputs.

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 04:20 PM IST
