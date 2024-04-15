'Broadcasters have paid...': BCCI asks IPL stars, team owners and commentators not to post pictures from stadiums
The BCCI in a notification has barred commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams affiliated with IPL squads to refrain from sharing any pictures or videos from the stadium on match days on social media.
