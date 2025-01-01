’Bahut ho gaya’: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Team India after Melbourne debacle, vows strict action if...

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had some harsh words for his team after it failed to save the Test match in Melbourne and lost by 184 runs. Gambhir was not happy with the team's recent performance and told them 'bahut ho gaya' (I've had enough), according to a report in The Indian Express.

Team India are currently trailing 2-1 in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and cannot win the series. However, it still has a chance to retain the series by winning the final match of the series in Sydney, which starts on January 3.

The atmosphere in the Indian dressing room was reportedly "far from ideal", and tensions were running high ahead of the first match in Perth.

Abide by the rules or… Gambhir did not take names but criticised the approach taken by some players of ‘doing their own thing in the name of “natural game”" rather than playing according to the situation of the match.

The India head coach is also said to have told the team members that he let them do what they wanted for the ‘last six months’ but he would now ‘decide’ how the team will play in the future.

Team India's “Mr Fix-It” trying to take Rohit Sharma's job: Rohit Sharma is struggling with both the bat and the captaincy. The Indian captain has an average of under 25 in Test cricket in 2024, and, if reports are to be believed, he could be heading for his last Test match in Sydney.

Rohit's struggles with the bat and his absence from the squad for the 1st Test other players in the side with captaincy ambitions came to the fore.

