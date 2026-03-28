'Bumrah is back with the squad; available to play': Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene announced that ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is back and available to play in the team's first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Jasprit Bumrah, earlier in the month, reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for workload management ahead of the, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the campaign-opener, MI head coach has confirmed that Bumrah is back with the squad and available to play against KKR.

"Bumrah is back with the squad. He's available to play," Mahela Jayawardene said.

Jayawardene further explained that players, especially bowlers, had heavy workloads due to continuous cricket leading up to and during the 2026 T20 World Cup, and said such challenges were expected, requiring careful management during the IPL.

"They all had to build up to the World Cup. The World Cup was quite intense as well. I mean, there was a lot of cricket played. There were a couple of Test series going as well before that. And then leading up to the T20 World Cup, there were a lot of bilateral tournaments. The workloads of some of them, I mean, most of them are bowlers who needed that bit of extra bake. And then the World Cup itself was quite high intensity, travelling, playing," he said.

"That's part and parcel of it. And we knew that going into this IPL, there will be those kind of situations. So we just have to manage that," Jayawardene added.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026: