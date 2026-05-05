'Bumrah seems to be trying too many extra things': Gavaskar points out MI pacers poor run with the ball in IPL 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026 match to stay alive in the race for the playoffs as they won the match by six wickets at their home ground in Mumbai on Monday.

The five-time champions are just one defeat away from elimination, and the biggest concern for them is Jasprit Bumrah's poor form with the ball.

The speedster has taken just three wickets this year in the IPL and was part of all 10 matches. He has leaked runs at an economy rate of 8.89 and bowled with a poor average of 109.67 this season.

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Speaking on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live', the former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar discussed Jasprit Bumrah's struggles with his rhythm.

"Bumrah is giving his best, but he seems to be trying too many extra things. He took a wicket after the strategic timeout, but it was a no-ball. Then he bowled a few more no-balls. He is creating wicket-taking chances, but luck is not on his side. His pace has also dropped. His go-to slower ball length has become fuller. The line that used to target the stumps is now drifting to leg stump," said Gavaskar on Bumrah's struggles with the ball.

"He is not known for bowling many no-balls, but this season he has already bowled six or seven. He tried bowling fuller lengths, but that didn't work. He is overdoing things, and that's hurting him. He should go back to his basics and stick to what works best for him. Trying new things is affecting his rhythm, and luck isn't helping either. It will take just one or two games. Once he starts picking up wickets, he will be back on track. But Bumrah needs to keep it simple and stop overcomplicating his bowling," he further added.

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Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first, and knocks from Nicholas Pooran (63 off 21 balls, with four and eight sixes), Mitchell Marsh (44 off 25 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Himmat Singh (40* in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took LSG to 228/5.

However, a stand of 143 runs between Ryan Rickelton (83 in 32 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Rohit Sharma (84 in 44 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) helped MI make light work of the chase and completed the chase in 18.4 overs.

MI are at the ninth spot with three wins and seven losses, while LSG are at the bottom with two wins and seven losses. (ANI)