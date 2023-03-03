‘Buying WPL team makes perfect business sense’

“When the opportunity came to us to buy a franchise, to a large extent, we could see that our women players had been performing well internationally, but it had to be an important business decision as well for us to invest in the team," said Singh. “Given our experience in the IPL and its economics, it made a lot of sense for us to invest in this franchise. I think there is also a very strong sentiment in women’s cricket right now."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}