Byju's, MPL want to exit sponsorship deal with BCCI2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 05:56 AM IST
Byju's wants to terminate it's jersey sponsorship deal with the BCCI while kit sponsor MPL also wants to get out of its sponsorship deal
Two of Indian cricket team's main sponsors, edtech major Byju's and MPL sports, want to exit from their sponsorship agreements with the BCCI.