Byju's to continue as team India's tittle sponsor till March 2023
In June, Byju's had extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with the Board until November 2023 for an estimated USD 35 million.
Edtech major Byju's will continue as Team India's title sponsor till March next year, sources close to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed.