Edtech major Byju's will continue as Team India's title sponsor till March next year, sources close to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council took place on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that two of Indian cricket team's main sponsors, Byju's and MPL sports, want to exit from their sponsorship agreements with the BCCI.

In June, Byju's had extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with the Board until November 2023 for an estimated USD 35 million. Byju's now wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI which has asked the company to continue at least until March 2023.

"BCCI received an email from Byju's on 4.11.2022 requesting terminating the association post the recently concluded T20 World Cup. As per our discussions with Byju's, we have asked them to continue the current arrangement and continue the partnership at least until 31.3.2023," read a BCCI note on the matter.

The brand had replaced Oppo back in 2019. Byju's was also one of the sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.