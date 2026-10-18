‘Calm leadership, integrity, deep love for the game’ - Nita Ambani cherishes Mahela Jayawardene's time at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita Ambani cherished Mahela Jayawardene at Mumbai Indians, highlighting Sri Lankan's calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game. A former Sri Lankan captain and one of the most renowned cricketers in world cricket, Jayawardene stepped down as the Mumbai Indians head coach's position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, thus drawing curtains to a 10-year long association.

The most successful Mumbai Indians coach in IPL, Jayawardene joined the Mumbai franchise in 2017 and remained till 2022. During his first stint, Mumbai Indians won three IPL titles. He was replaced by South African Mark Boucher, before returning once again for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, where Mumbai Indians finished outside of the top four.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians mutually part ways with Mahela Jayawardene

During his time as the Mumbai Indians head coach, Jayawardene played a defining role in shaping the franchise’s culture, fostering a strong team environment and championing an approach rooted in discipline, collaboration and a team-first ethos.

“Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us,” Nita Ambani said in a statement released by the franchise.

"We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together. Mahela will always be a part of our One Family, and we wish him every happiness and success in the journey ahead,” she added and thanked Jayawardene for his unwavering commitment over the years.

What was Mahela Jayawardene's reaction? Mumbai Indians hold a special place in Jayawardene's coaching career. Although he didn't play for Mumbai Indians during his IPL playing career, but he was able to achieve as a coach which he couldn't as a player - win three IPL titles. “Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now," Jayawardene said.

“The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the One Family and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure. Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of,” he added.

Jayawardene also thanked Nita Ambani and his son Akash (also a co-owner), for their unwavering support. “I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI.”

Change incoming at Mumbai Indians Jayawardene's decision to step down comes after Zubin Bharucha joined Mumbai Indians as Director of Performance in August earlier this year. A former first-class cricketer, Bharucha had served Rajasthan Royals as a Director of Cricket, before joining Mumbai Indians.