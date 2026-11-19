Cameron Bancroft, one of the three main instigators of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, has broken his silence on the controversy and admitted that the entire team was aware of the developments.

Bancroft’s comments come in the aftermath of Usman Khawaja revealing in his book Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life that everyone was aware of the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the cricketing world during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

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While David Warner backed Khawaja's claims, current skipper Pat Cummins, in a marathon press conference, admitted that Khawaja was "100% wrong" in his allegations.

Also Read | Cummins slams Khawaja as he breaks silence on 2018 ball-tampering scandal

Cameron Bancroft admits to withholding complete truth "I have spent eight years speaking about accountability, honesty and the lessons I learned from one of Australian cricket's darkest moments. However, in 2018, not the entire truth was told. I have never been completely honest about what happened. It was not just the three of us- Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote in a lengthy column for The West Australian newspaper on Wednesday.

"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me," he added.

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Cameron Bancroft hits out at Pat Cummins The 33-year-old said that he was angry and betrayed by Cummins. "The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference. It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with - not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa - is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time. In addition to what Usman (Khawaja) already mentioned, I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying," he explained.

The Western Australia cricketer added that Smith had made it clear that he wanted to have no role in the incident. Smith, though, was well aware of what would transpire during the Test, whereas Warner, the vice-captain at that time, was the mastermind behind the incident. Cricket Australia handed all three players lengthy bans.

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“Captain Steve Smith came into the conversation and, as I remember it, made it clear that he wanted no part in it before distancing himself,” he said.

Bancroft was initially reluctant to be involved in the incident but changed his mind when he saw a window of opportunity.

“I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating,” the right-handed batter said.

“But I also saw an opportunity to contribute. I was a youngster playing in his seventh Test match. If you asked me to run through a brick wall at that time, I would have,” he said.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.