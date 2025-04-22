Cameron Green scores century for Gloucestershire on his return to cricket after injury in England County against Kent

New Delhi [India] April 22 (ANI): Cameron Green, an Australian batsman and contender for the ICC World Test Championship Final, has received accolades from Gloucestershire's coach after making a remarkable comeback to competitive cricket in England, as per the ICC official website.

Green returned from an injury layoff of more than six months when turning out for England County side Gloucestershire in their four-day clash against Kent, which started on April 18 in Canterbury, and the talented Australian made an immediate impact upon his return.

Mark Alleyne, Gloucestershire's head coach, spoke about Green's influence on his squad since he arrived in England and believed the tall all-rounder is already making a strong impression.

"Of course we like his (Green's) runs in the middle, but being an overseas (player) and coming into a club is much more than just performances in the middle," Alleyne said as quoted by the ICC after Gloucestershire's match with Kent finished as a draw.

The 25-year-old scored a stylish century during Gloucestershire's first innings, stroking 12 boundaries in a 188-ball stay as he pushed to make a return to international cricket at the World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's from June 11.

Green failed to back up his knock of 112 when dismissed for just three in Gloucestershire's second innings.

Mark praised Green's impact on the team, stated that he has made a positive contribution even before scoring his recent century. He highlighted that the century came at a crucial time for the team and consolidated his strong start to his Gloucestershire career.

"Already without the 100, he had started to make an impact on the group, so that has really consolidated the start to his Gloucestershire career, and he scored such an important 100 at a tricky time for us," he added.

Australia have a number of batting options within their top six for the one-off Test in June, and Green is considered a chance to return to the side despite the fact that he is still unable to bowl because of the recent surgery he had to fix a long-term back injury. (ANI)