Can Arshdeep Singh break Virat Kohli's record? Here's a decorated list of Indian cricketers with most ICC trophies

India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph over New Zealand on Sunday added another trophy to the cabinets of the 15 cricketers. While it a first or second for majority of the bunch, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh went above all with his fourth International Cricket Council (ICC) title on Sunday.

Having come into the limelight during India's 2018 U19 World Cup win, Arshdeep grabbed his fourth ICC trophy in Ahmedabad, joining an elite list which includes the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In fact, Rohit and Dhoni were in the stands the moment Suryakumar Yadav's India lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 to become the most successful side in the history of the tournament.

In the process, Arshdeep is now on level with Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja on four ICC trophies. Kohli, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, leads the chart with most number of titles. Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph also marked a third ICC trophy for Hardik Pandya and in Axar Patel.

Having made their India debuts a decade back, both Axar and Hardik have grown in stature to be India's pillars with their all-round abilities over the years.

Indian players with most ICC trophies

Player Titles Trophies Won Virat Kohli 5 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2008 U19 World Cup Rohit Sharma 4 2007 T20 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy Arshdeep Singh 4 2018 U19 World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2026 T20 World Cup Ravindra Jadeja 4 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2008 U19 World Cup MS Dhoni 3 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy Yuvraj Singh 2 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup,

Will Arshdeep Singh be able surpass Virat Kohli? Age isn't on Kohli's side. The 37-year-old who plays only in ODIs, is likely to play his last ICC tournament in 2027 in the 50-over World Cup in Africa before calling time on his career. On the other hand, Arshdeep, now at 27, will be playing for at least for the five more years, with the Men in Blue playing a minimum of three white-ball ICC tournaments.

Kohli's ICC trophy could have been more had India won the two World Test Championship (WTC) finals in 2021 and 2023.

