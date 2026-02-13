Can Australia still qualify after losing to Zimbabwe? Things look difficult in Group B | T20 World Cup 2026

On 13 February, Zimbabwe created history by defeating Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026. Now, many fans are concerned if Australia can still qualify for the next round.

Australia can still reach the Super 8 stage, but their chances are fragile after the 23-run loss to Zimbabwe. To qualify, they must finish in the top two of the group. This makes their remaining matches against Sri Lanka on 16 February and Oman on 20 February effectively must-win contests. That will take them to 6 points.

Even then, qualification may depend on net run rate (NRR) if Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe all end level on 6 points. Results involving Zimbabwe are therefore crucial.

A win for Zimbabwe over Ireland would already move them to 6 points, and another victory against Sri Lanka would tighten the race further.

In that case, Australia would need not only wins but also a stronger NRR than Sri Lanka to advance. With the hosts in great form at the moment, the road seems tough for Australia.

If Australia fail to qualify for the next round, it would not be the first time. Australia have failed to reach the Super 8 stage of a T20 World Cup only once before.

It happened in 2009 in England under the captain Ricky Ponting. They were knocked out in the group stage after losing both group matches.

Australia first lost to the West Indies by 7 wickets. They then lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, which confirmed their early exit from the tournament.

Injury scare in Australia The Australian team has been seriously affected by injuries to several important players, particularly fast bowlers. Captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the entire tournament.

Present Australian captain Mitchell Marsh missed his 2nd successive match of the tournament, against Zimbabwe. He sustained a groin injury ahead of the team's opener against Ireland.

Josh Hazlewood is still recovering; he missed the early matches. Nathan Ellis remains uncertain after suffering a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League (BBL) season. Power-hitter Tim David also dealt with a grade two hamstring strain.

These injury concerns forced Australia to adjust their squad and leadership plans. Left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis called in. Matthew Renshaw, who earned selection in the final squad, became the highest scorer in the Zimbabwe match.

Steve Smith, who was earlier excluded from the 15-member squad, has now been recalled due to injury concerns.