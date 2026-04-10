Can Bengaluru withstand the Sooryavanshi storm? RR vs RCB, Match 16 Preview: Head-to-Head, Predicted XI, Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, 11 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 16 of IPL 2026.

For captain Riyan Parag, this is a home farewell of sorts. RR play their final Guwahati fixture of the phase before returning to their permanent home in Jaipur. The Assam native would dearly want to sign off in front of his own fans with a win.

RCB, the defending champions, arrive in equally imperious form after commanding victories at Chinnaswamy. The collision of these two sides is the standout fixture of the opening phase.

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Match Logistics The match is at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday, 11 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. Live on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar. The weather forecast is significantly better than recent Guwahati days.

Head-to-Head Record

RCB lead the all-time head-to-head 17-14 from 34 IPL meetings, with 3 no-results. It is a competitive rivalry though recent seasons have swung sharply in different directions.

In 2025, RCB swept both meetings, winning by 9 wickets and by 11 runs. In the latter, it was a dramatic last-over heist at Chinnaswamy where Josh Hazlewood defended 17 across 2 overs.

RR vs RCB head-to-head record

In 2024, RR took both games, winning by 6 wickets and by 4 wickets. In 2023, it was an RCB whitewash again, wins by 7 runs and an emphatic 112 runs. The highest score in this rivalry belongs to RR at 217; RCB's highest is 205. RR's lowest is 58; RCB's is 70.

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Team News Predicted XI

RR come in with no injury concerns and are likely to remain unchanged. Their only decision is whether to field the same XI that has won all 3 matches.

Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first against MI. So far in IPL 2026, he is the only captain to decide to bat first and win the match.

RR's likely XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open, Dhruv Jurel at No. 3, Riyan Parag at No. 4, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande and Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB have one decision to make: whether to persist with Abhinandan Singh or bring in Rasikh Dar or Mangesh Yadav. Josh Hazlewood remains an unlikely starter, still working his way back to full fitness.

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RCB's likely XI: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt open, Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3, Rajat Patidar at No. 4, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh and Suyash Sharma.

Key Players to Watch

The most anticipated individual battle is

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi flattened Sooryavanshi's middle stump the last time they met in IPL 2025. This year, Sooryavanshi hit Jasprit Bumrah for 2 sixes in the power play against MI. One of those was the very first delivery he faced, making it clear he is entirely unbothered by reputation.

Vaibhav has hit the first ball of his innings for four 3 times this season. He has started with a six on 2 occasions. The talk of second-season pressure has dissolved. Whether Bhuvi's plans hold up this time is the question Friday will answer.

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Devdutt Padikkal comes up against his former franchise. RR trialled him in the middle order before eventually leaving him out after a series of low scores. Now, at No. 3 for RCB, he is an entirely different cricketer. His strike rate this IPL stands at 201.81 across 55 deliveries.

His strike rate against back-of-a-length and short deliveries has jumped from 119 (2022–2024) to 191 this season. His middle-overs strike rate has risen from 121 to 158. Every RR bowler will have plans for him. Whether any of them work will go a long way to deciding the match.

Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli 7 times in 18 innings. It’s the single best record any bowler has against Kohli in this rivalry. Kohli has still scored 132 runs against him at a strike rate of 150, so the battle is genuine. Their powerplay duel on Friday carries the weight of years of this fixture's history.

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Tim David is the tournament's most destructive death-overs batter. No one has hit more sixes than his 19 between overs 17 and 20 since IPL 2025. With RR's bowling resources, Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer at the death, this is the contest that could decide a close finish.

Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi have not been dismissed in the powerplay this season (their previous game was truncated to 3.2 overs). Their three powerplay scores are 74, 69 and 59. If RCB do not take an early wicket, this opening stand alone could put the game beyond them.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: Barsapara Cricket Stadium has now hosted 8 IPL matches since its debut in April 2023, with the last T20 played here on 7 April 2026. The average score batting first is 143.75 across all 8 matches, at 8.83 runs per over. Teams batting first have won 4 (50%), teams batting second 3 (37.50%), with 1 no-result. The average runs per wicket of 25.10 suggests the surface offers batting assistance without becoming a complete road.

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New ball (3–4 overs): True pitch, even bounce and conducive to strokeplay: it is the same surface on which RR walloped 150 runs in their 11-over shootout against MI earlier this week. The mantra for batters is straightforward: plant the foot forward and flay fearlessly.

Middle overs: The pitch does not deteriorate significantly. Spinners can exert some control, but the surface does not grip sharply. RR's Ravi Bishnoi and Jadeja will be the key bowling options in this phase. Krunal Pandya will carry RCB's spin workload.

Dew + toss call: At Barsapara, winning the toss has historically not been the advantage one might expect. Teams that lose the toss have actually won 5 of 8 matches (62.50%). Despite it being a night game, batting first remains a viable and historically successful option here, with the 50-50 win record between batting first and second confirming there is no clear bias either way. The weather forecast for Friday is described as significantly better than recent days in Guwahati.

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Par score range: The average first-innings score of 143.75 across all 8 matches reflects the ground's limited sample and some low-scoring earlier seasons. Given the current explosive batting environment of IPL 2026, and the quality of both batting line-ups, 180–200 is the realistic range for the side batting first. The highest team innings at this ground is 199/4, set by RR against Delhi Capitals in April 2023. That record could be challenged on Friday.

Match Prediction

Grok’s Winner: Rajasthan Royals Top Factors:

1. RR's powerplay dominance with Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi

2. Venue-specific batting-first viability + RR's proven heavy scoring at Barsapara this week

3. RR's perfect 3-0 start and captain Parag's successful batting-first template

4. RR death-bowling resources vs RCB's Tim David

5. Balanced head-to-head trends offset by RR's current momentum

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Reasoning:

1. RR's powerplay dominance with Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi

The data states their opening stand has produced 74, 69 and 59 in the three powerplays this season with zero dismissals. On a true, even-bounce new-ball surface explicitly described as “conducive to strokeplay,” this partnership alone can push RR to 70+ in the first six overs and set a platform for the 180–200 par score now expected in IPL 2026.

2. Venue-specific batting-first viability + RR's proven heavy scoring at Barsapara this week

Across eight IPL matches at Barsapara, teams batting first have won 4, chasing 3 (1 NR). The surface does not deteriorate and offers “true pitch, even bounce.” Crucially, it is “the same surface on which RR walloped 150 runs in their 11-over shootout against MI earlier this week” and holds the ground record of 199/4 (by RR). RR, therefore, enter with recent, venue-specific proof that they can post a match-winning total here.

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3. RR's perfect 3-0 start and captain Parag's successful batting-first template

RR have won all three matches played in IPL 2026 and remain unchanged. Parag is the only captain this season to have chosen to bat first and won. Given the 50-50 first-innings win record and the fact that teams losing the toss have actually won 5 of 8 games at this venue, RR’s established tactical preference aligns perfectly with the ground’s neutral-but-batting-friendly nature.

4. RR death-bowling resources vs RCB's Tim David

Tim David is the tournament’s leading death-over six-hitter (19 sixes since IPL 2025). RR’s death pair of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger is explicitly highlighted as the unit that can “decide a close finish.” This is a direct tactical mismatch in RR’s favour when defending a 180–200 total.

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5. Balanced head-to-head trends offset by RR's current momentum

RCB lead the all-time H2H 17-14, and swept both 2025 meetings, but RR won both 2024 encounters. The data shows the rivalry swings sharply by season. With RR unbeaten, venue-familiar and riding explosive top-order form while RCB must travel from Chinnaswamy and are still finalising their XI (Hazlewood unavailable, Abhinandan Singh decision pending), the 2026-specific momentum sits clearly with Rajasthan Royals.

Google Gemini’s Winner: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Top Factors

1. The Sandeep Sharma vs. Virat Kohli Matchup

2. Unprecedented Powerplay Stability (Jaiswal & Sooryavanshi)

3. The "Bat First" Strategic Advantage

4. Guwahati Ground Comfort and Form

Reasoning

Statistical Dominance Over Kohli:

Sandeep Sharma serves as a primary tactical "hard counter" to RCB’s anchor. He has dismissed Virat Kohli 7 times in 18 innings. While Kohli maintains a high strike rate against him, Sandeep’s ability to remove the tournament’s lead scoring threat early in the powerplay disrupts RCB's entire batting structure before their middle-order power can be unleashed.

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Powerplay Resilience:

RR’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been dismissed in the power play this season. Their power play scores of 74, 69, and 59 indicate a high-floor start. Even with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s historical success against Sooryavanshi, the youngster's recent form—specifically attacking elite pace like Jasprit Bumrah—suggests RR will likely outscore RCB in the first six overs.

Toss Strategy and Surface Trends:

While many teams default to chasing, Riyan Parag is the only captain in IPL 2026 to win after opting to bat first. Barsapara data shows that teams batting first have a 50% win rate, whereas teams chasing have only 37.5%. RR’s comfort in setting a target, combined with their recent "walloping" of 150 runs in just 11 overs on this exact surface, gives them the tactical edge in ground-specific conditions.

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Defensive Death Bowling:

While RCB possesses Tim David (the most destructive death-overs batter since 2025), RR counters with the high-velocity duo of Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer. RR’s bowling unit is better equipped to handle David's power than RCB’s rotation of Abhinandan Singh or Rasikh Dar is to handle RR's middle order, especially with Josh Hazlewood confirmed as an unlikely starter.

The "Home" Momentum:

RR has won all 3 of their matches in 2026 thus far. Despite RCB's imperious form at the Chinnaswamy, their transition to the Barsapara surface—where the average score is historically lower and spin control (Bishnoi/Jadeja) is more impactful than at their home ground—favours the settled RR unit playing their final fixture in Guwahati.

ChatGPT’s Winner: Rajasthan Royals Top Factors

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1. Powerplay dominance from RR opening pair

Rajasthan Royals openers Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi remain unbeaten in the powerplay this season, with scores of 74, 69 and 59.

Early overs define momentum on this pitch.

2. RCB vulnerability if an early wicket is not taken

Royal Challengers Bengaluru must break the opening stand early.

Data shows the RR pair can put games out of reach if allowed a platform.

3. RR bowling matchups against key RCB batters

Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli 7 times in 18 innings.

This historical matchup increases RR’s probability of early control.

4. Balanced bowling phases for RR

Archer and Burger provide a death-overs pace while Bishnoi and Jadeja control the middle overs.

This creates coverage across all phases on a surface that stays consistent.

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5. Barsapara surface supports aggressive batting starts

Barsapara Cricket Stadium offers true bounce and strokeplay conditions early.

RR’s top order is statistically better suited to exploit this phase.

Reasoning

Barsapara’s surface rewards front-loaded scoring rather than recovery batting.

The match, therefore, hinges on the powerplay.

RR possess:

The most aggressive opening pair currently in the league

Proven ability to post large early totals at this venue

Balanced bowling resources across middle and death overs RCB remain dangerous but depend more on middle-order acceleration and death-hitting.

If RR’s openers survive the first 3–4 overs, the structural dynamics of the pitch favour them.

Given the data provided, Rajasthan Royals hold the stronger matchup profile.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.

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The toppers of the IPL 2026 points table clash, with the Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar battle active on a flat Guwahati surface. If Match 16 does not deliver, nothing will.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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