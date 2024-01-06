Veteran Australian left-handed batsman David Warner bid farewell to Test cricket in style on his home ground in Sydney. Batting in his final Test, Warner scored 34 runs in the first innings and 57 in the second, but failed to score the winning runs for his side.

Also Read | David Warner makes ‘sentimental’ appeal for return of his baggy greens, says ‘I would be grateful, happy to…'



Warner had previously announced that the Sydney Test would be his last. However, the veteran batsman's form had been a concern for the selectors and team management prior to the start of the Test series, but the 37-year-old left-hander delivered in the series and in style. Warner scored 299 runs in the series, including a huge century in the first Test, to help the Aussies win the series 3-0.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Warner said, "It's pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here," Warner said during a post-match presentation.

"These guys, they work their backsides off, the engine room - the three big quicks plus Mitchell Marsh - they work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym. Credit to them, the physios, the staff behind that ... is outstanding. You look at them, they are amazing, I don't have to face them ever again in the nets, which I don't do anyway, so that helps."

Looking back at his test career, Warner said, "Exciting, entertaining and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way I played. Hopefully, the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps, white ball cricket to Test cricket, it's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard and play the red ball game which is entertaining as well. Thanks, everyone,"

Pat Cummins lauds praises on David Warner; ‘It’s going to be hard to replace Davey'

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Aussie skipper said, "It's going to be hard to replace Davey. He's basically played every game for the last dozen years. His huge personality, he really sets the game up with the way he way he plays every time he walk out. He's going to be huge to replace. We'll enjoy for the next day or so while we still got him around. A week at home before we get down to Adelaide. A good time to reflect on this series but also the year that's been and obviously on Davey's career," Pat Cummins said in a post-match presentation.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!