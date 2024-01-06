Can David Warner be replaced in Test cricket? Pat Cummins says this after ace cricketer's retirement
David Warner bids adieu to test cricket in style, scoring runs in his final test match at his home ground in Sydney. Pat Cummins praises Warner, saying it will be hard to replace him and reflecting on his career.
Veteran Australian left-handed batsman David Warner bid farewell to Test cricket in style on his home ground in Sydney. Batting in his final Test, Warner scored 34 runs in the first innings and 57 in the second, but failed to score the winning runs for his side.
