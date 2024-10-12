Can India still qualify T20 Women World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals? Check the scenarios

India face Australia on October 13 in their final group match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. India need to win significantly to qualify for the semi-finals while Australia is almost certain to advance. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Oct 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Can India still qualify Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals? Check the scenarios (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Can India still qualify Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals? Check the scenarios (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India will face Australia in their final group game at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on October 13. Australia are almost certain to qualify for the semi-finals in the cricket tournament.

However, India will still need to qualify. Along with these two teams, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan are part of Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Sri Lanka have already been eliminated after losing their first three matches. But, the remaining four teams are still competing for two spots in the knockout stage.

Also Read | Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Here is how India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, can qualify.

If India lose to Australia, then Australia will qualify. India will then hope that Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand by a large margin. India will also need New Zealand to beat Pakistan by a small margin, allowing India to qualify based on a better NRR than New Zealand.

India must defeat Australia by a significant margin to surpass Australia’s Net Run Rate (NRR). If this happens, India will qualify for the semi-finals with 6 points.

Also Read | Brands scramble to virtually sponsor cricket’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

If India beat Australia but do not surpass their NRR, they will require New Zealand to lose one of their remaining matches. If New Zealand wins both games, India will need the White Ferns to win by small margins, so New Zealand’s NRR remains lower than India’s.

If the game between India and Australia is abandoned, India will end up with 5 points, and Australia will qualify with 7 points. In this case, India will need New Zealand to lose one of their last two matches.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj takes charge as DSP in Telangana after T20 World Cup triumph

If New Zealand win one game and the other matches get abandoned, India’s NRR needs to be higher than New Zealand’s for India to qualify.

Group B scenario

In Group B, West Indies, South Africa and England have 4 points each. Bangladesh have 2 points while Scotland are yet to open their score on the points table.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCan India still qualify T20 Women World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals? Check the scenarios

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.