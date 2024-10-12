Can India still qualify T20 Women World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals? Check the scenarios

India will face Australia in their final group game at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on October 13. Australia are almost certain to qualify for the semi-finals in the cricket tournament.

However, India will still need to qualify. Along with these two teams, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan are part of Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Sri Lanka have already been eliminated after losing their first three matches. But, the remaining four teams are still competing for two spots in the knockout stage.

Here is how India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, can qualify.

If India lose to Australia, then Australia will qualify. India will then hope that Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand by a large margin. India will also need New Zealand to beat Pakistan by a small margin, allowing India to qualify based on a better NRR than New Zealand.

India must defeat Australia by a significant margin to surpass Australia’s Net Run Rate (NRR). If this happens, India will qualify for the semi-finals with 6 points.

If India beat Australia but do not surpass their NRR, they will require New Zealand to lose one of their remaining matches. If New Zealand wins both games, India will need the White Ferns to win by small margins, so New Zealand’s NRR remains lower than India’s.

If the game between India and Australia is abandoned, India will end up with 5 points, and Australia will qualify with 7 points. In this case, India will need New Zealand to lose one of their last two matches.

If New Zealand win one game and the other matches get abandoned, India’s NRR needs to be higher than New Zealand’s for India to qualify.