Can Indian cricket survive without India?

While this might seem like a radical step — akin to moving Major League Baseball to Costa Rica for a season — the shift makes a lot of sense. India locked down its economy, but failed to stem the coronavirus. The country now has the second-highest number of cases, overtaking Brazil. Packing stadiums in the cricket-mad nation of 1.3 billion was a non-starter. But to deprive them of the opportunity to stream their favorite stars would have piled cruelty on tragedy. Cricket is as much a religion as a pastime. An alternative had to found, the closer to the sub-continent the better. The UAE isn’t one of the top cricketing jurisdictions that play five-day games called “tests," typically limited to England and a clutch of her former colonies. It does, however, excel as a transportation hub and a venue for international events. And IPL is a global business — valued at some $6.8 billion — headquartered in Mumbai. Far from showing the limits of corporate cricket, the pandemic era may display its strengths, according to Tim Wigmore, co-author with Freddie Wilde of “Cricket 2.0: Inside the T-20 Revolution."Unlike the traditional contests that typically unspooled over days-long clashes between national teams, IPL is synonymous with a smash-and-bash short format, called Twenty-20, or T-20. Games are over in a few hours. Each side gets 20 overs; at six balls per, the 120 total deliveries means there's an incentive to swing for the fences. Dead-ball strategies sometimes used in longer forms of the game serve no purpose. Stately and genteel, this isn’t. Critically, the eight teams in the tournament are all based in India and feature domestic stars sprinkled with the best global talent money can buy. In times of disease, it’s easier to manage what's essentially a transplanted domestic competition than clusters of international teams with the diverse customs and quarantine requirements that come with them.(1)