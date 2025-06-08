Can Jasprit Bumrah play all five Test matches in England? Former India coach gives the roadmap

India are all set to face off against England for five match Test series starting this month. A new look team India under Shubman Gill will have their work cut out for them as aim to suceed in foreign land. More importantly, the assumption for now is that Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for all matches of the tournament.

When asked about which matches the veteran pacer will participate in during the upcoming series, India head coach Gautam Gambhir looked non-commital as he stated, "We are going to discuss with him, and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series, where the series is heading. That is something which I am sure he is very well aware of as well, and that is important,"

Jasprit Bumrah can play all five matches: Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, however, belives that Bumrah can be preserved and played in all the five matches if there is support from all the other bowlers. Speaking to Revsportz, Arun said,

"Handling him will be very crucial. And as you rightly mentioned, Bumrah's presence in the team adds a huge value. Not only does he does well, he also rallies the other bowlers," continued the former bowling coach.

“So, ideally, I would expect him to play all the Test matches. If there is very good support from the other bowlers, Bumrah can be preserved and play in all the five Test matches. If he is going to be bowling, taking a lot of the workload, then I am afraid he will not be ready for all the five Tests. So, how the other bowlers support him becomes very vital. So, we have got to take it as you go, rather than saying he is good for first three Test matches, then you need to give him a break. The other bowlers can help Bumrah play in all the Test matches if they are bowling really well,”he added

