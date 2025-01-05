Team India had a forgetful start to their innings on Day 3 of the final Test match at Sydney, losing 4 wickets in quick succession and posing a total of just 161 runs for Australia to chase in the fourth innings. However, with the SCG pitch still doing a lot for the bowlers, one would still assumed that India have a chance to winning this match if they hit the right line and lengths. Let's take a step back and look at the lowest defended totals at the SCG.

Lowest defended total at the SCG: The lowest ever total defended at the SCG goes back to 1887 during the match between England and Australia where the visitors were able to defend a meagre target of just 110 runs in the fourth innings.

If India do manage to win the last Test match in Sydney, this will the 5th lowest total to be defended at the stadium. Meanwhile, it would also mark a personal milestone for the visitors who have never yet won a Test match batting first at the venue.

110: Australia vs England 1887; AUS won

116: Australia vs South Africa, 1994

152: Australia vs England, 1883

158: Pakistan vs Australia, 1973

175: Pakistan vs Australia, 2010

India look to create history: The visitors were bowled out for a total of 157 runs after losing four quick wickets of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Team India were in for more surprises when their leading pacer and skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, was unavailable to bowl in the fourth innings of the match. It was confirmed that Bumrah had a back spasm and it's not yet clear if the ace pacer will be back for the 2nd and 3rd sessions of the day.