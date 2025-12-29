Can Ramakrishna Ghosh become CSK's trump card in IPL 2026? How can Maharashtra pacer aid five-time champs?

Ramakrishna Ghosh put Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on notice with a seven-wicket haul in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, giving a timely reminder to the five-time champions ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra, the pace-bowling all-rounder ran riot against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur.

On a day when his teammates failed to delivery, Ghosh bowled 9.4 for his seven wickets, conceding just 42 runs. Having spent already a year with CSK, Ghosh's impressive show in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy is an outcome of his time with the IPL side, honing his skills amid the best in the business. Ghosh was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

For a change, CSK have invested heavily on youngsters for the upcoming edition of IPL. With Ghosh's seven-fer, the right-arm medium pacer might slot himself into the franchise's plans, considering the fact that the Chennai-based franchise lack depth in quality Indian pace attack.

That's where Ghosh might play a crucial role, probably a trump card for Ruturaj, since not many have faced the 28-year-old. With Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed headlining CSK's pace attack, Ghosh will have to fight against the likes of Anshul Kamboj and Mukesh Choudhary for a place in the playing XI. Ghosh can also be used as an Impact Sub.

What Ramakrishna Ghosh brings on CSK's table? Besides his bowling, Ghosh can also bat, thus giving CSK batting depth down the order. His 73 against Punjab at no.6 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is a testament of Ghosh batting credentials. To add to that, Ghosh's exceptional fielding skills making him a complete package.

Having made his List A debut in 2023, Ghosh has grown leaps and bounds over the years with 17 wickets in seven matches. However, in T20s, Ghosh managed just two wickets in nine games.

