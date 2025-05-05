Can Rishabh Pant's LSG still qualify for playoffs despite drubbing against PBKS? Full scenarios explained

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 37-run defeat to Punjab Kings on Sunday, their sixth loss of the season. Despite the defeat, LSG remain in contention for the IPL 2025 play-offs with three matches still to go this season. Here's a look at how LSG can qualify for this year's IPL playoffs.

How can LSG qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? LSG have 10 points from the 11 matches played so far with a net run rate of -0.469. The Lucknow-based franchise will play their next three matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It's a do-or-die situation for LSG from here; if they win all three matches, they'll have a clear path to a top-four finish (probably 3rd or 4th). However, even one defeat from here could be the end of the line for Lucknow Super Giants.

However, winning all three matches and getting to 16 points would not guarantee LSG a playoff spot given the stiff competition in the IPL this season. It is likely that LSG will have to win their last game by a big margin to improve their net run rate and make the playoffs.

What happenned during LSG vs PBKS match? Playing at Dharmashala, LSG conceded their highest ever score against Punjab Kings amidst an onslaught from Prabhsimran Singh (91 off 48 balls), Shreyas Iyer (45 off 25 balls) and later Shashank Singh (33 off 15 balls). PBKS managed to post a total of 236 in their 20 overs, which looked like a mammoth score right from the start.

In reply, LSG got off to a poor start as they lost three wickets in the first six overs with skipper Rishabh Pant (18 off 17 balls) following soon after in the last ball of the 8th over. From there on, Abdul Samad (45 off 24 balls) and Ayush Badoni (74 off 40 balls) played a valiant innings as they gave their side a chance in the game, but the total eventually proved too much for LSG as they could only manage 199 runs in their 20 overs.