Can Rohit Sharma continue being India's ODI skipper? Selectors to take call today as World Cup 2027 looms

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could once again return to the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue take on Australia in white ball cricket down under in November.

The All India Selection Committee is expected to announce the India men's squad for the upcoming series on Saturday.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the selectors are wondering whether Rohit Sharma could be replaced as the Indian captain by someone who is sure to make it to the squad in the upcoming 2027 Men's ODI World Cup. This will be the most important question in the meeting, and they plan to discuss the matter directly with the 38-year-old, the publication reported.

Sharma has recently cleared the fitness test he took at the Bengaluru-based BCCI centre for excellence.

Both Sharma and Kohli had announced their retirements from T20I following India's victory over South Africa in the final of the T20I World Cup in 2024.

Some key points Another matter that fans will observe closely is whether Shreyas Iyer will be included in the T20I squad that will play five matches against Australia.

While his entry into the ODI squad is certain, owing to his performance in the Champions Trophy, where he was India's highest scorer, Iyer had missed out on qualifying for the T20I Asia Cup. Since the BCCI can pick more than 15 players for the series, eyes will also be on whether Yashasvi Jaiswal will be included in the T20I squad.

India vs Australia: Series details India's tour of Australia will begin with a three-match ODI series from October 19 at Perth, followed by a five-match T20I series that will begin from October 29 at the Mauka Oval in Camberra and end on November 8 at the Birsbane Cricket Ground.

Who will not be available for selection? Hardik Pandya, who suffered from a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup, will not be available for selection. Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from a foot fracture he suffered during India's tour of England, is also not available.