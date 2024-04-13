Can bottom-placed RCB still qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs? Check all scenarios here
RCB's playoff hopes in jeopardy as they sit at the bottom of IPL Points Table. Must win most of their remaining matches to qualify. History shows RCB can bounce back from tough situations.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the lowest ranked team in the IPL points table after losing 5 of their 6 matches this season. To add to their woes, Delhi Capitals leapfrogged them on Friday with a crushing 7-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, leaving RCB as the only team left in the tournament with just 2 points to their name.