RCB's playoff hopes in jeopardy as they sit at the bottom of IPL Points Table. Must win most of their remaining matches to qualify. History shows RCB can bounce back from tough situations.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the lowest ranked team in the IPL points table after losing 5 of their 6 matches this season. To add to their woes, Delhi Capitals leapfrogged them on Friday with a crushing 7-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, leaving RCB as the only team left in the tournament with just 2 points to their name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the captaincy of Faf Du Plessis, RCB haven't found their groove this season despite some brilliant individual performances from the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. One of the main pain points for RCB has been their bowling line-up, which has conceded a lot of runs while failing to take wickets at regular intervals. In fact, RCB lost their last match against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets with 27 balls to spare despite scoring a mammoth 196 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Can RCB still qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs? While there's still plenty of time to go before the IPL 2024 playoffs, with most teams having played just 5 or 6 matches so far, RCB's current position at the bottom of the IPL points table has caused considerable concern among the team's loyal fan base as to whether their team will find a playoff berth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, RCB came back from a similar situation in the 2009 and 2011 editions when they lost four matches in a row to reach the finals of those seasons.

Similarly, RCB aren't out of the playoff race just yet and need to win at least 7 of their remaining 8 games to secure a playoff spot. However, it is likely that RCB will have to rely on the results of other teams to go their way in order to secure a play-off spot.

RCB will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 15 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

