Can Sunrisers Hyderabad recreate 2016 magic in 2026? How many teams have won IPL after finishing third post group stage?

Having started with just a single win in their first four games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad made a tremendous turnaround with a third-place finish after the group stage. With nine wins from 14 games, the Pat Cummins-led side have set up a Rajasthan Royals date in the Eliminator as the IPL 2026 playoffs start on Tuesday.

Unlike the group stage, the playoffs in the IPL are anybody's game. While finishing in two two gives both the teams an extra shot at the final, its a do-or-die situation for the teams finishing third and fourth as a loss in the Eliminator shows the exit route. The winner gets one more chance.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, history is with them. Exactly 10 years ago in 2016, the Hyderabad-based franchise had finished third in the table after the league stage and went on to win their first and only IPL title under the leadership of former Australian captain David Warner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to the IPL title on two more occasions (2018 and 2024), but failed to win the final hurdle. Interestingly, during their runners-up finishes, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished in the top two after the league stage. Will Sunrisers be able to recreate their 2016 magic? Surprising, only once a team lifted IPL title after finishing third after group stage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's road to IPL 2016 title Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2016 campaign with a couple of defeats, but bounced back with eight wins in the net 10 games. Although they lost their last two games in the group stage, it didn't affect their playoffs dreams, finishing with 18 points in 14 matches.

In the Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on an all-rounder effort from Australian Moises Henriques to knock out Kolkata Knight Riders by 22 runs. The Qualifier 2 saw a Warner magic as the then skipper led the 163-run chase against Gujarat Lions with an unbeaten 93 off just 58 balls, studded with 11 fours and three sixes. It was after Sunrisers Hyderabad were five down in the 13th over with the score reading 84.

The Warner-magic lit up M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the final too against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on a 69-run knock from Warner and ben Cutting's 39 to post 208/7. In reply, RCB were cruising well to their maiden IPL title with Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) adding 114 runs for the opening wicket.

Once both were dismissed, RCB suffered a batting collapse, to eventually fall short by eight runs.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad win IPL 2026? With the kind of form and momentum the players are in, it is highly possible for Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the title for the second time in history. With Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in top form with the bat, the Hyderabad-based franchise can't be taken lightly.

Among bowlers, Sri Lankan Eshan Malinga has already proved his worth along with the likes of rookie stars Sakib Hussain and Harsh Dubey. The inputs of Australian captain Pat Cummins is an added advantage. If all goes well, Sunrisers Hyderabad could face RCB in the final, in a repeat of 2016 summit clash in at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule