Can Sunrisers Hyderabad recreate 2016 magic in 2026? How many teams have won IPL after finishing third post group stage?

Having started with just a single win in their first four games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad made a tremendous turnaround with a third-place finish after the group stage. With nine wins from 14 games, the Pat Cummins-led side have set up a Rajasthan Royals date in the Eliminator as the IPL 2026 playoffs start on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Unlike the group stage, the playoffs in the IPL are anybody's game. While finishing in two two gives both the teams an extra shot at the final, its a do-or-die situation for the teams finishing third and fourth as a loss in the Eliminator shows the exit route. The winner gets one more chance.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, history is with them. Exactly 10 years ago in 2016, the Hyderabad-based franchise had finished third in the table after the league stage and went on to win their first and only IPL title under the leadership of former Australian captain David Warner.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to the IPL title on two more occasions (2018 and 2024), but failed to win the final hurdle. Interestingly, during their runners-up finishes, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished in the top two after the league stage. Will Sunrisers be able to recreate their 2016 magic? Surprising, only once a team lifted IPL title after finishing third after group stage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's road to IPL 2016 title Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2016 campaign with a couple of defeats, but bounced back with eight wins in the net 10 games. Although they lost their last two games in the group stage, it didn't affect their playoffs dreams, finishing with 18 points in 14 matches.

In the Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on an all-rounder effort from Australian Moises Henriques to knock out Kolkata Knight Riders by 22 runs. The Qualifier 2 saw a Warner magic as the then skipper led the 163-run chase against Gujarat Lions with an unbeaten 93 off just 58 balls, studded with 11 fours and three sixes. It was after Sunrisers Hyderabad were five down in the 13th over with the score reading 84.

Advertisement

The Warner-magic lit up M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the final too against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on a 69-run knock from Warner and ben Cutting's 39 to post 208/7. In reply, RCB were cruising well to their maiden IPL title with Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) adding 114 runs for the opening wicket.

Once both were dismissed, RCB suffered a batting collapse, to eventually fall short by eight runs.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad win IPL 2026? With the kind of form and momentum the players are in, it is highly possible for Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the title for the second time in history. With Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in top form with the bat, the Hyderabad-based franchise can't be taken lightly.

Advertisement

Among bowlers, Sri Lankan Eshan Malinga has already proved his worth along with the likes of rookie stars Sakib Hussain and Harsh Dubey. The inputs of Australian captain Pat Cummins is an added advantage. If all goes well, Sunrisers Hyderabad could face RCB in the final, in a repeat of 2016 summit clash in at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Date Match Venue May 26 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Qualifier 1 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala May 27 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Eliminator New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur May 29 TBD vs TBD - Qualifier 2 New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur May 31 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in