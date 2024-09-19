After an 8-month break, Virat Kohli returns to Test cricket. Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first Test match of the series in Chennai.

Virat Kohli has played only 6 Test matches against Bangladesh. His last match against the neighbouring nation was in 2022. In those 6 matches, Virat got a chance to bat in 9 innings and scored 437 runs at an average of 54.62. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

King Kohli scored a double-hundred against Bangladesh as his highest score against them is 204 off 246 balls. Fans wonder if Virat can beat his own record.

Virat Kohli scored a double hundred in February 2017 in Hyderabad. In fact, Virat was the Indian captain in that match. Opening batter Murali Vijay also scored a century in that match. India declared after scoring 687/6 in the first innings. The hosts eventually won the Test match by 208 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019, Virat Kohli scored a hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Again, he was leading India as the skipper in that match. He scored 136 off 194 balls.

Today, India are batting first in Chepauk. It’s another southern-Indian venue. Virat Kohli, known for his hunger for scoring runs, is back to Test cricket after 8 months. His last Test match before this was against South Africa in January 2024. Virat scored 46 and 12, respectively, in two innings.

Before this, Virat Kohli played 113 Test matches and scored 8,848 runs with an average of 49.15. His highest score in Test cricket is 254 not out. It happened against the Proteas in 2019 during the ICC World Test Championship match in Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head India and Bangladesh played 13 Test matches before this. India won 11 of those while 2 matches ended in a draw. As Bangladesh look to secure their first win against India in Test cricket, they are riding high on confidence after beating Pakistan twice on Pakistani soil.

Meanwhile, in the first match in Chennai, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first.