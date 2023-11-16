Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's 'Century of Centuries' record? Ravi Shashtri says...
Looking to Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar’s figure of 100 centuries, a number many believed would never be matched, Ravi Shastri believes it would be foolish to rule Kohli out from matching his compatriot
Virat Kohli might now be holding the record for most ODI hundreds, but former India head coach Ravi Shastri firmly believed that the 35-year-old is well on his way to break another big landmark -- Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international hundreds.
