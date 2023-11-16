comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 16 2023 14:46:46
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 952.75 0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 683.45 1.76%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.1 0.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 253.2 2.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.9 -1.12%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's 'Century of Centuries' record? Ravi Shashtri says...
Back Back

Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's 'Century of Centuries' record? Ravi Shashtri says...

 Livemint

Looking to Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar’s figure of 100 centuries, a number many believed would never be matched, Ravi Shastri believes it would be foolish to rule Kohli out from matching his compatriot

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai (AP)Premium
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai (AP)

Virat Kohli might now be holding the record for most ODI hundreds, but former India head coach Ravi Shastri firmly believed that the 35-year-old is well on his way to break another big landmark -- Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international hundreds.

While speaking in the ICC Review, Shastri feels that ruling out Virat Kohli's chances of matching Sachin Tendulkar's elusive record is still achievable.

Looking to Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar’s figure of 100 centuries, a number many believed would never be matched, Ravi Shastri believes it would be foolish to rule Kohli out from matching his compatriot

“Who would have thought when Sachin Tendulkar got 100 hundreds that anyone would come close and he's got 80, 80 international hundreds, 50 of them in the one-day game and which makes him the highest. Unreal," said Ravi Shastri during The ICC Review.

“Nothing's impossible because such players, when they start reeling off hundreds, then they score them pretty quickly. His next 10 innings, you might see another five hundreds.

“You have three formats of the game and he's part of all those formats.

“To think that he still has three or four years of cricket ahead of him is simply mind-boggling."

Ravi Shastri was also in awe of Virat Kohli's ability to soak in the pressure.

Also Read: South Africa vs Australia Live Score Updates, 2nd Semi-Final

Stringent in his diet, and working through a regiment cardio and fitness program, Kohli's preparation means he can eke out runs with his legs, rather than just dealing in boundaries, according to Ravi Shastri.

“One of the features of his batting has been his running between the wickets. The fact that he doesn't have to hit boundaries and sixes, he can run hard between the wickets because of his physical fitness," Shastri said.

“That takes the pressure off him. Even when he's not getting the boundaries, he's still rotating the strike.

“And he always has that uncanny ability of making it up towards the back end of the innings."

Shastri looked at a combination of mental shifts, technical tinkering and an emphasis on fitness in the great batter’s meticulous preparation.

“It’s a mix of all three," he noted.

“(It) gives him some time, to be calm and composed at the beginning of the innings.

“His shot selection in the first 10, 15 runs, he doesn't take that extra risk. He’s quite prepared to leave deliveries, knock the ball around."

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 02:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App