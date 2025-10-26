Can Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in BBL be a realistic dream? Cricket Australia CEO reveals plans after Ravi Ashwin coup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ended their love affair in Australia on high at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. In what was a dead rubber (with India losing the first two games in the series), the Rohit-Virat pair brought the whole SCG crowd on their feet with a batting masterclass and, reminding the world they are not yet finished despite nearing 40.

From the time the duo walked into the field to bat to till the time they walked off after guiding India to a nine-wicket win, Rohit and Virat entertained the crowd like it was the year 2013. There's no doubt just like in India, Virat and Rohit have always drawn large crowds in Australia.

With Rohit already confirming it was his farewell series in Australia in Indian colours, one of the biggest questions that takes the centre-stage is will the Big Bash League (BBL) be able to attract them? Well, Virat and Rohit's former India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin has already paved the pathway after signing on the dotted lines with Sydney Thunder.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg dropped a major hint. When asked If BBL could land players of Virat and Rohit stature in the future, Greenberg told cricket.com.au, “I think in the short to medium term, it is realistic. We are to keep the dialogue open.”

Having named Ashwin as biggest sign of BBL, Greenberg revealed a roadmap which could turn into a dream coming moment for the league in the future. “Ravi Ashwin coming is a really important moment for the BBL and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players in the league,” Greenberg mentioned.

“Some of that will depend on whether we take private capital into the BBL, which is an open conversation for us at the moment,” added Greenberg, while indicating at the same time that they can work out the economics required to bring the Indian stalwarts in the BBL.

When can Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli sign in BBL? For people dreaming about watching Virat and Rohit play in BBL in near future, hold on! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't allow its players to participate in foreign leagues while being active in Indian cricket. Even if the duo retire from international cricket, both Virat and Rohit have to retire from IPL to sign for BBL.