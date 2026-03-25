Can Virat reach 10000 runs for RCB? Will Jos Buttler be able to join Kohli? List of milestones in sight during IPL 2026

The buzz around the 19th season of India Premier League (IPL) has already started with just three days to go before the kick-off when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Every season comes with a plethora of records being broken and IPL 2026 is no exception. While its Virat Kohli who is at the centre of attraction once again, there are a few other names whose names can also be etched into the IPL history books as the season goes on.
With 10 more matches in IPL 2026 than the previous season, there are high chances of more records under threat. With the Impact Player rule in place, it will certainly take a lot of effort from the bowlers to contain the batters. With the kind of T20 cricket being played at the moment, don't be surprised if any batter touches the 1000-run mark in a single season.
9000-run club: With 8661 runs, Virat Kohli is the by far the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter is just 339 runs shy of becoming the first batter to score 9000 runs in the tournament.
10000-run club: The only man in the IPL to play for a single team - RCB -, Virat Kohli can become the first cricketer to score 10000 T20 runs for a single side. So far, Kohli has scored 9085 runs for RCB (8661 in IPL and 424 in now-defunct Champions League T20) and need 915 runs to reach the feat. Not to forget, Kohli had scored 973 runs for RCB in the 2016 IPL season.
Most runs at a single venue: So far, Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs at a single venue in IPL. From 2008, Kohli has played 94 IPL matches for RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring 3202 runs. He is just 798 runs away from becoming the first player to score 4000 IPL runs at a single venue.
Most sixes for single franchise: Virat Kohli is just nine sixes away from becoming the first player to complete a triple hundred of sixes in IPL. SO far, Kohli has accumulated 291 for RCB.
200-wicket club: Yuzvendra Chahal (now playing for Punjab Kings) holds the record for most wickets in IPL - 221. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar could become the second in the list to 200 wickets, if the former India pacer takes two more scalps. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran Sunil Narine also could get into that list with eight more wickets.
Most hundreds in IPL: Undoubtedly, Virat Kohli holds the record for more hundreds in IPL - 8. England's Jos Buttler can go level the former RCB skipper the Gujarat Titans skipper scored one more.
|Date
|Match
|Time (in IST)
|Venue
|March 28
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|March 29
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|March 30
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|March 31
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Mullanpur
|April 1
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|April 2
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 3
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|April 4
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|3:30 PM
|Delhi
|April 4
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|April 5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 6
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 7
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|April 8
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|April 9
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|April 10
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|April 11
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|Mullanpur
|April 11
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|April 12
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow
|April 12
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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