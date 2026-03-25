Can Virat reach 10000 runs for RCB? Will Jos Buttler be able to join Kohli? List of milestones in sight during IPL 2026

The buzz around the 19th season of India Premier League (IPL) has already started with just three days to go before the kick-off when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Every season comes with a plethora of records being broken and IPL 2026 is no exception. While its Virat Kohli who is at the centre of attraction once again, there are a few other names whose names can also be etched into the IPL history books as the season goes on.

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With 10 more matches in IPL 2026 than the previous season, there are high chances of more records under threat. With the Impact Player rule in place, it will certainly take a lot of effort from the bowlers to contain the batters. With the kind of T20 cricket being played at the moment, don't be surprised if any batter touches the 1000-run mark in a single season.

List of records to be broken in IPL 2026 9000-run club: With 8661 runs, Virat Kohli is the by far the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter is just 339 runs shy of becoming the first batter to score 9000 runs in the tournament.

10000-run club: The only man in the IPL to play for a single team - RCB -, Virat Kohli can become the first cricketer to score 10000 T20 runs for a single side. So far, Kohli has scored 9085 runs for RCB (8661 in IPL and 424 in now-defunct Champions League T20) and need 915 runs to reach the feat. Not to forget, Kohli had scored 973 runs for RCB in the 2016 IPL season.

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Most runs at a single venue: So far, Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs at a single venue in IPL. From 2008, Kohli has played 94 IPL matches for RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring 3202 runs. He is just 798 runs away from becoming the first player to score 4000 IPL runs at a single venue.

Most sixes for single franchise: Virat Kohli is just nine sixes away from becoming the first player to complete a triple hundred of sixes in IPL. SO far, Kohli has accumulated 291 for RCB.

200-wicket club: Yuzvendra Chahal (now playing for Punjab Kings) holds the record for most wickets in IPL - 221. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar could become the second in the list to 200 wickets, if the former India pacer takes two more scalps. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran Sunil Narine also could get into that list with eight more wickets.

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Most hundreds in IPL: Undoubtedly, Virat Kohli holds the record for more hundreds in IPL - 8. England's Jos Buttler can go level the former RCB skipper the Gujarat Titans skipper scored one more.

IPL 2026 complete schedule in first phase

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue March 28 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Bengaluru March 29 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Mumbai March 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Guwahati March 31 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Mullanpur April 1 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Lucknow April 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Kolkata April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Chennai April 4 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM Delhi April 4 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Hyderabad April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Bengaluru April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata April 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Guwahati April 8 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Delhi April 9 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Kolkata April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Guwahati April 11 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Mullanpur April 11 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Chennai April 12 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Lucknow April 12 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Mumbai